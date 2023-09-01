Barbie screening added to late summer outdoor cinema line-up at Waddesdon Manor

A bonus screening of Barbie has been added to this year’s schedule

Summer blockbuster Barbie is the latest film to be added to the outdoor cinema screening line up at a Bucks beauty spot.

Five different films will be broadcast outdoors on a giant screen in Waddesdon Manor this September.

Hosted by Lunar Cinema, visitors to this year’s event can pick from Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Barbie.

Guests can bring their blankets and seats to the outdoor shows, or purchase premium director’s chair tickets.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “Since 2008, we’ve had over a million visitors attend our screenings with The Luna Cinema serving as the best example of open-air cinema in the UK. For more than a decade we’ve been a coveted part of the country’s summer schedule, much like events such as The Chelsea Flower Show and Wimbledon.

“As well as offering world-class screenings, The Luna Cinema serves as a social experience which allows visitors to fully immersive themselves in the highest form of cinematic magic. We’re known for our outstanding, historical venues and our 2023 programme consists of 36 stunning sites, which are guaranteed to create a night to remember.

“With the inclusion of films like Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Barbie at Waddesdon Manor, we have a programme that will offer something for everyone in Buckinghamshire!"

More details on tickets can be found online here, the week of outdoors shows in Waddesdon begins on 13 September.

Barbie has been the most successful film of the summer becoming one of few movies in cinema history to generate over $1 billion worldwide.

Coming out on the same date as another highly-anticipated major feature, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the film helped generate the most buzz seen in the industry since the pandemic.

Margot Robbie stars as the title character alongside Ryan Gosling, and a host of other famous faces in the colourful look at the longtime Mattel doll.