National Trust announces autumn activities available at Aylesbury Vale beauty spots

The National Trust has revealed a series of activities available for families during autumn.

Included within the body’s slate of activities with a halloween theme and also trails timed to coincide with the next school break.

Here is what is on offer at Aylesbury Vale nature sites

The Palladian Bridge in Stowe Landscape Gardens, surrounded by shades of autumn. The Bridge was probably built under the direction of Gibbs and was completed in 1738.

Stowe

Halloween Half Term at Stowe

Between 21 and 29 October, between the hours of 10am and 5pm, families can complete the Weird Things in Trees trail, which includes puzzles, clues, and weird and wonderful things lurking in trees.

Standing with Giants

Between 19 October and 14 November, guests can walk amongst the silhouettes of 200 life-size soldiers in the historic landscape gardens. The art installation is set up in time with a time of commemoration, remembrance and honour, and is located around Octagon Lake.

The National Trust also champions Stowe for its instagrammable views with winding paths, wildlife-filled lakes and intriguing statues and monuments.

Waddesdon

Meet the Aviary Keeper

Guests have until 29 October to see a free 25-minute talk with about the Aviary and its work. Visitors who attend the 2pm showcase will see birds up close at feeding time and meet the famous Rothschild Mynahs.

Object handling

(Also until 29 October)

On Wednesdays through to Sundays, between 11 and 11:30am, guests can learn more about Waddesdon’s history and the staff how have worked their, including Miss Alice, who explains her housekeeping rules.

Haunted half term

Between 21 and 29 October, between 10am and 5pm, a fact-filled Trick or Treat Skeleton Trail will be set up offering prizes. Join Zoolab for their Creepy Critters show on 21 and 22 October, or watch some classic family films in the Powerhouse. Face painters will be on site on the final weekend of October.

The conservation charity adds that the woodland playground at Waddesdon Manor was refurbished earlier this year and features a zip wire, board rider, swings and roundabout.