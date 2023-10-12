Rodger the skeleton unveiling his brand new look for Halloween at Bucks Goat Centre

A spooky surprise is set to greet visitors to Bucks Goat Centre this October, as their farm's resident skeleton is set to get a new look.

Rodger the skeleton has sported a number of jazzy looks for Halloween, from Britney Spears to Boris Johnson and King Trident, and even a special HS2 protest ensemble.

And his latest Halloween outfit is set to be unveiled, as the farm prepares for the half term holidays, and a series of fun Halloween events.

Ruth Higgins, who runs the Bucks Goat Centre, said: "Rodger is an important part of the Bucks Goat Centre team, and loves to dress up for his favourite month of October.

Rodger in one of his previous ensembles at Britney Spears

"We are looking forward to visitors spotting him in his new look this Halloween, and he's a big part of the fun and festivities that we have on offer."

As part of the special half term event pumpkin carving, lucky dip, Halloween crafts and fancy dress will also be on offer at the goat centre, as well as a chance to mingle with the crazy creatures that live there.

Halloween fun is taking place during the half term holidays, from the October 21 to 29, and there is no need to book to join in.

Pumpkins will go on sale from October 11.

Ruth Higgins, who runs Bucks Goat Centre, said: "Halloween is always a fun time at the Goat Centre, and we hope that people will enjoy our spooky Halloween trail. Expect a few frights along the way, but it won't be too scary as the animals will be on hand to make sure you are safe and sound.

"Our resident creepy creatures always love to receive visitors, and love seeing people having fun, so this will be wonderful for our animals too."

Throughout the half term holidays the attraction is also offering their popular mini farmer sessions, in which youngsters off all ages can learn how to take care of their favourite animal. You can book your session by emailing [email protected]

Ruth added: "We are really looking forward to seeing everyone, and please don't be put off by the HS2 work, we are still open and it is business as usual. The animals are looking forward to your visit!"