Meet St George and the dragon at Buckingham Carnival launch event

The Carnival itself, in aid of Cancer Research UK, is due to take place on Saturday, June 25.

And to get an idea of what will be on offer on the day and how you can get involved, there’s a Big Launch this Saturday, April 23, from 9am to 1pm outside the Old Gaol.

As well as giving a foretaste of the Carnival experience to come, musical entertainment will be provided all morning, with John Lee (Dr Jazz The Old Style Street Busker), The Buckingham Ukulele Group and the Winslow Concert Band playing a repertoire for St George’s Day.

Watch the story of St George and the dragon being re-enacted outside the Old Gaol

And at noon, there will be an enactment of the legend of St George and the dragon.

The Carnival on June 25, will be held at Embleton Way, with attractions including a Ferris wheel, fairground rides, food outlets, a climbing wall, an inflatable ‘village’, side shows and stalls.

Organiser Lionel Weston said: “The purpose on Saturday is for us to try and sign up people to take part in the running and the walking and the cycling and the sports in the arena, and also to find out if anyone wants to help and volunteer, and basically to ask everybody to save the date and come and have some fun.”

The Carnival is replacing the popular Cancer Research UK fundraiser Relay For Life, which took place over 24 hours every two years in Buckingham.

It will include elements similar to the Relay For Life, but all within one day.

Lionel said: “I’ve kept what used to be called the Candle of Hope ceremony, but we’re calling it the Lantern Laps.

“And that’s the time when the mood changes completely and we have a brief moment of reflection and in remembrance of loved ones we walk a lap under lantern light.”

To make the day as inclusive as possible, the organisers have also added a Running Team Challenge, a Family Cycle Treasure Hunt round the county and a similar challenge for classic car owners, as well as arena sporting team events for children of all ages – all broadcast live on the big screen.