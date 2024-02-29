Medieval-themed St George's Day celebrations including parade planned in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A medieval-themed day of celebrations have been planned in Aylesbury for St George’s Day this year.

On Sunday 21 April a series of activities have been planned to celebrate England’s patron saint.

Aylesbury Town Council is hosting a free St George’s Day Medieval Fayre and Parade. It will be the first event run by the town council this year and is suitable for all ages.

From the town council's St George's Day celebrations with Unbound Theatre in 2022, photo from Aylesbury Town Council

Festivities start at Discover Bucks Museum which will transform into a medieval fayre with crafts, talks, demonstrations, and performances. Families are encouraged to speak with a medieval physician about how different practices were hundreds of years ago. Also guests should be on the lookout for performances from Queens Park Art Centre’s Unbound Theatre.

This year, The King’s Head will host a quiz, the arming of a knight, a presentation on St George and a ‘Gilbert the Executioner’ show.

A St George impersonator will lead a uniformed parade, the town council has confirmed youth groups, dignitaries and other officials will also be taking part in the parade from 3pm.

St George’s Day Medieval Fayre takes place at Discover Bucks Museum on Sunday 21 April from 11am-3pm and the Kings Head pub from 12-3pm. The parade will take place from 3pm in Market Square. This event is free for all to attend.