Aylesbury Waterside Theatre confirms Andy Collins is returning for his 13th pantomime appearance

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has confirmed regular performer, Andy Collins, is returning for his 13th appearance at the venue’s pantomime.

The BBC Three Counties presenter and all-round entertainer will be appearing in front of Aylesbury audiences for a month in The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook.

Collins has been cast as the silly, playfully loveable shipmate, Smee.

Opening on Friday 6 December 2024 and running until Sunday 5 January 2025, Collins is the first cast member announced for the next series of winter shows.

Each year Collins adds vibrancy and crude humour to Aylesbury’s pantomime shows, he is also the figurehead of the 12 Days of Christmas routine.

He said: “Rumour has it, my official announcement is the world’s worse kept secret (thanks to my motormouth!) What can I say, some things that are just too hard to keep under wraps. I will forever shout from the rooftops when I’m back in my hometown doing what I love most. I’m so proud of everything the Waterside panto has become. We may only be 2 months into the year, but let it be known, the ideas for this year’s show are already flying, and I can’t wait to see your faces when you see this year’s incredible production. It’s a retelling of Peter Pan perfect for a modern day audience with all the best bits of panto magic to boot. See you there!”

Tickets are already on sale for the December shows and more information can be found online on the Ambassador Theatre Group website.

Last year, Collins performed alongside Eastenders star, James Bye, who was making his pantomime debut, in a production of Snow White.

Speaking after the first Snow White performance in 2023, Collins said: “Every year myself and Director, Chris Nelson get together in the summer and start mulling over ideas. We set the bar high this year, with the main objective being to make everything bigger, better and more memorable than ever before.”