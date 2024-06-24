Marsworth: Village News
BEER FESTIVALTring Beer Festival and Band Night is this Friday (June 28) in the Tring Brewery Marquee on Pound Meadow, Tring. The beer festival is open from 2pm (free), while bands including Katie J, After Eve and Odds and Sods will be playing at a ticketed evening event from 8pm. The event is raising money for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care.
CHOIR CONCERTBeacon Community Choir is planning a Songs and Scones concert on Sunday, July 7 at 2.30pm in the beautiful grounds of St Mary’s Church, Church Road, Pitstone LU7 9HA, with guests New Moon Morris and Paul Culleton. Bring your chairs, rugs and families for a chilled afternoon of light music, with hot and cold drink and scones and cakes available. Proceeds go to the church.
LOCAL AUTHORLocal author Peter Edward White will be at the Red Lion, Marsworth, on July 10 from 8pm, to sign his books from the series Hidden in Plain Sight.
FLEECES FOR SALEStartop Farm is selling fleeces for £5 each, after shearing sheep. Sheep fleece can be dug into soil to help retain more water, making more oxygen available to plants. Call 07540 349399 if you would like one.
TRING CHORALTring Choral Society’s Summer Concert is on Saturday, July 6 at St Peter and St Paul Church, Tring at 7.30pm, featuring choral classics.
ONE LOVEPitstone Picture House presents Bob Marley, One Love on July 5 at 7.30pm at Pitstone Memorial Hall. Tickets are £8. PG13.
MARSHCROFT APPEALRedrow is to take the Marshcroft development planning decision to the High Court to challenge the Secretary of State’s decision not to allow this development of 1,400 houses at Tring.
WHITE LION BRIDGERepairs to the road surface near White Lion Bridge too place earlier this month. The clearing of drains appears to have been successful, but the new surface appears to be breaking up in places. The Local Area Technician is being contacted to ensure the contractor makes good.
CHURCHWARDENSNew churchwardens Neil Kennedy and Richard Hares have been sworn in by the Archdeacon. This means that after many years of faithful service, John White can now relax a little. Neil says: ‘I’d like to wish John a restful time ahead as he leaves such big shoes to fill, and would like to thank all those who have shown their support as I begin a new role.’
OPEN GARDENSTring Open Gardens takes place on Sunday, June 30 from 1pm.
SUMMER’S DAYOn July 27, from 2pm to 8pm, there will be a Summer’s Day festival at the Pitstone Pavilion, with live music, football tournaments, food stalls and plenty of entertainment for all the family.
BEACONLITTickets are now on sale for BeaconLit, the brilliant local literary festival on July 13 at Brookmead School, Ivinghoe LU7 9EX. Speakers include poet Will Burns, BBC correspondent Adina Campbell, authors Daisy Goodwin, Adele Parks and Elly Griffiths as well as festival co-founder and author Dave Sivers and many more. Visit beaconlit.co.uk.
