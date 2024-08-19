Marsworth: The harvest is in

Eat local: Village farmers are sending their wheat to be milled into flour at Heygates, less than two miles away.

THE HARVEST IS IN! Josie Kempster, of Startop Farm, says: ‘The harvesting has now finished and although the yields were down, we have achieved Grade 1 Milling Wheat. It will be sold to Heygates who will make flour for your rolls and buns etc.‘I thought it looked good when I picked this sample (pictured).‘So many farmers didn’t even get their seed in the ground because of the really wet weather.’It’s good to know that this food is being produced so locally, and only travelling less than two miles down the road to be milled.COOK NEEDED: The Red Lion, Marsworth, is looking for a cook/chef to work in its busy kitchen on Wedn esday to Saturday evenings and on weekend lunchtimes. Waters Edge is also hiring a kitchen porter and chefs.Water’s Edge for saleThe popular Water’s Edge café by the canal at Marsworth is for sale.Victoria of Water’s Edge writes: ‘Due to the arrival of our daughter earlier in the year we have made the decision to put our other baby, Waters Edge, Marsworth on the market. ‘It wasn’t an easy decision but with running other businesses our plates are just too full and something’s got to give. The business comes with a protected lease from canal river trust, the refurbished building and the very best hard-working team you could possibly wish for. For all enquiries, please email [email protected]‘In the meantime, it’s business as usual!’QUIZ NIGHT: Pitstone Memorial Hall is holding a Quiz Night on Friday, September 20 from 7.30pm, with teams of eight. Contact [email protected] CLUB: Joining the Marsworth 100 Club is a great way of putting something back into this fantastic village. It costs £20 a year and draws take place monthly with prizes from £20 to £100. Call 07858 508664 for details.SOUNDS OF SUMMER: There will be live music at the Red Lion, Marsworth, on August 24 from 12pm to 5pm, supporting Hectors House. Performers include Anna Swannell, Mick Forster, The Keep Going Choir, Jade PraiZe and Sweetcorn Bread Unplugged.