Marsworth: Steam Rally rolls in

What's on in and around Bucks this summer!

STEAM RALLY

Final preparations are well underway for this year's Marsworth Steam and Classic Rally this Sunday, June 16, which promises to be the biggest yet. There is a record number of exhibitors, with new food and trade stalls, and more entertainment for the kids than ever, including steam engine rides, go-carting, a steam train, a climbing wall, all-day entertainment in the main ring, funfair rides and more. The Father's Day event is open from 11am-5pm, with tickets available on the gate: adults £8, children £3. It is at Startops Farm, Marsworth, HP23 4LL.

FILMING AT IVINGHOE

A wedding scene has been filmed this week at St Mary’s church, Ivinghoe. Everything Tring users believe it is for the Amazon Prime film Three Bags Full, starring Emma Thompson and Hugh Jackman. According to the information residents have been given, it is a ‘family friendly detective story, based on a 2005 novel’.

PUPPY CLASSES

Puppy classes are starting on June 17 at Gregory’s Field, Astrope Lane HP23 4PN. Call Ruth on 07825 529382 for more information.

SUMMER CAMP

Marsworth Steam Rally includes a vintage tractor display

Summer school holidays are around the corner, making it time to sign up six to 11-year-olds for a summer camp at Marsworth Road, Pitstone. It runs from August 19 to 23 from 8.30am to 4.30pm and features sports, forest schools, arts and crafts, team building and many more activities. Prices from £35. Contact 07427 617885 for more details or email [email protected].

ART AT WINGRAVE

Bucks Art Weeks at Field View Studio, Castle Street, Wingrave HP22 4PT, are running until June 23 on Fridays to Sundays from 10am to 5.30pm, featuring nine artists and makers. A venue at Home Farm is also open on June 21 to 23.

OPEN GARDENS

Tring Open Gardens takes place on Sunday, June 30 from 1pm.

SUMMER’S DAY