MARSWORTH: News/What's on

The former White Lion, Marsworth, has been sold subject to contract, by estate agents Michael Anthony

WHITE LION SOLD! The former White Lion, Marsworth, has been sold subject to contract, by estate agents Michael Anthony. The former pub, which closed in January 2012, was on the market as a four-bedroom detached house at a guide price of £700,000. It was advertised as follows: ‘Situated bordering the Grand Union Canal and adjacent to Marsworth Reservoir, this substantial former public house which has accommodation set over three floors stands on a plot which extends to approximately half an acre offering tremendous potential to re develop (subject to usual planning permissions).’ There have been previous planning applications for the site. In 2018, planning permission was given to convert the building into two three bedroom dwellings, but an application to build six houses in the car park was refused at the time. It has stood empty and fallen into a state of disrepair, becoming something of an eyesore at the entrance to the village at Startops End.

PAUL’S WALKING BOOK IS BACK: Marsworth resident Paul Barber has published a second edition of his book ‘dunwalkin’ and is hoping to reach a wider audience and raise more money for Guide Dogs. In 2006/7, Paul walked continuously around the coastline of Britain covering more than 5000 miles. It took more than 11 months, at 100 miles a week, doing 15 to 20 miles every day. He raised £50,000 at the time for Guide Dogs and the RNLI. Paul was born and bred in Tring and works in Wilstone. His book is over 400 pages, with illustrations done by local artists and photos from the walk, including many of his dog Havoc. Part travel guide, part memoir, it is priced at £15 with all money going to the charity. He says: ‘I have sold the first print run, received some encouraging remarks, and now would like to reach a slightly larger audience for the second edition.’ Copies are available in Tring and Berkhamsted Bookshops.

LITTER PICKERS: Marsworth litter pickers were out in force again on Sunday 15th September and collected numerous bags of rubbish and sent details of several incidences of fly tipping which have been reported to Streetscene and Canal & River Trust respectively. The bollard by the chicane at Startops Farm has been knocked over yet again and the ‘give way’ sign damaged and has been reported to FixMyStreet. The next litter pick is on Sunday 20th October at 11.00 am. To join, please contact [email protected].

Paul Barber and his dog Havoc during their coastal adventure

SCHOOL OPEN DAY: Marsworth School has an open day planned on Monday, October 8. If your child is due to start school next year, please call 01296 668440 to arrange a visit. The school also takes children from the term after their 4th birthday into its nursery year, either part-time or full-time depending on parental choice.

HARVEST SUPPER: At this year’s Harvest Supper (on the evening of Friday, October 18), Ralph Findlay of the Blast Foundation will be coming to the village hall to speak about the work his charity does preparing prisoners for their release – and then supporting them in the community. There will be a three-course meal for the price of £12.50. Please let John White know if you would like to come. There will also be a traditional service in All Saints Church at 9.15am on Sunday, October 20. Ploughing the fields and scattering is guaranteed! Vicar James Grainger-Smith says: ‘We will thank God for our life, our health and our food – and the tins and cans folk bring will go to our Foodbank.’

QUIZ NIGHT: There’s a Fun Quiz Night on Saturday, November 9 at Marsworth hall, from 7pm with a 7.30pm start. Teams will be up to eight people and tickets are £12, including a light supper. Call 01296 661725 to book.

BONFIRE NIGHT: Marsworth Bonfire and Fireworks Night is on Saturday, November 2 at the Rec, with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. Entry is £6 for adults and £3 for children. Rural Roasts will again be selling burgers and hot dogs. Please park away from the Rec, except Blue Badeg holders.

APPLE FAYRE: Tring’s Own Apple Fayre is back in October, with a series of fun events including Apple Day at Jeacock’s Orchard, Cow Lane on Sunday, October 6, and a procession on Saturday, October 12. New Moon Morris is also organising a Day of Dance in Tring on October 12 from 9.30am and will be Dancing the Sun Down at Pitstone Hill on October 27 from 4pm.