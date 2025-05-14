I've just found out what's coming to Bucks Museum from next week – and as a Sci-Fi fan, I can't wait

I’ve always been fascinated by the artistry that goes into Sci-Fi special effects seen in classic British TV shows such as Doctor Who, Red Dwarf and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy – now it’s coming to our doorstep.

If like me you love all things daleks, spaceships and aliens then a new exhibition landing at Aylesbury’s very own Area 52 that is Bucks Museum is right up your street.

Visitors can discover the art of Sci-Fi special effects with original models and props used in TV and film.

Science fiction programmes have always captivated me from an early age staring at the little and big screen.

Discover Bucks Museum, Church Street, Aylesbury. Photo: Google Maps

Now I’m looking forward to scratching that Sci-Fi itch at the Aylesbury museum’s new exhibition, which will feature spaceships, aliens, robots and all manner of intergalactic creatures.

They have fed our imaginations and transported us to distant worlds through the generations, now they’re coming to town from May 24 in a major new exhibition titled Beyond the Stars: a propmaker’s guide to the galaxy.

Discover Bucks Museum says the exhibition showcases original models and props used in the making of the most iconic science fiction shows to appear on British TV, including the likes of Doctor Who, Red Dwarf and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Visitors can journey through the realms of time and space and get up-close to these unique props and models that helped bring these beloved series to life.

Mike Tucker and Nick Kool setting up the TARDIS on stage at Halliford Film Studios, Shepperton. Image © The Model Unit, Supreme Dalek from Doctor Who ‘Remembrance of the Daleks’, 1988. Image © The Model Unit, Cyberman head and chest from Doctor Who ‘Attack of the Cybermen’, 1985. Image © The Model Unit,Starbug model from ‘Red Dwarf’. Image © The Model Unit.

The museum says highlights will include:

- Imperial and Supreme Daleks from Doctor Who

- Marvin the Paranoid Android from the original 1981 BBC production of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

- Starbug model spacecraft used in series 3 to 7 of the cult classic Red Dwarf

I’m told designs and behind-the-scenes materials that give an insight into the craftsmanship and imagination of the special effects artists who transport us to these alien worlds will also be featured.

The Museum says it is delighted to be working with the award-winning Visual Effects Designer Mike Tucker on the exhibition, which runs until October 5.

Mike began his career as a member of the BBC’s in-house Visual Effects Department where he was one of the principal effects crew for Red Dwarf, series 1 - 7 and worked as an effects assistant on the final four series of the original run of Doctor Who and as the miniature effects supervisor for the series when it returned in 2005.

Following the closure of the VFX Department, he set up his own company, The Model Unit, at Ealing Studios and has continued his association with Dr Who, Red Dwarf and many other projects. The majority of the exhibits on display in the exhibition were designed and built by the staff of the BBC VFX Department based in West London.

Most excitingly, visitors will see the actual props and models that appeared in their favourite programmes and some have never been on public display before!

With captivating exhibits and fun activities, this is a must-see for everyone to enjoy from families to long-time fans of the shows. I know I’ll be going.

Associated events

Sci-Fi Quiz Night Saturday 14 June, 7pm Grab your friends and come and test your sci-fi film and television knowledge in our quiz covering…. famous shows such as Star Trek, Doctor Who and Red Dwarf plus movies, kids sci-fi and fantasy shows.

For more information, opening times, ticket prices and to book visit the Discover Bucks Museum website or go along to Church Street, Aylesbury, HP20 2QP.

