Free entry to Stonor Park for Blue Light workers this weekend
Upon showing relevant ID, any individual working for the police, NHS, ambulance service, fire service, RNLI, HM Armed Forces, HM Prison Service, NHS Dental Practice, Social Care, NHS Pharmacy, St John Ambulance or any other blue light service, will enter for free.
Lord Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said: “By introducing a specific blue light weekend for hard working local residents, we hope to show our gratitude to the multitude of professions that take care of our community and keep us safe.
“We hope those who visit Tumblestone Hollow enjoy their time together exploring and getting stuck in and making lasting memories, knowing that one ticket is already taken care of.”
A second weekend in June will celebrate the armed forces. Employees from the RAF, Army, Royal Navy and Royal Marines enter for free on Saturday 29th June and Sunday 30th June.
Tumblestone Hollow’s impressive outdoor playground features slides, zipwires, high level walkways, look-outs and climbing nets and a water-play area with plenty of opportunities for youngsters to run off steam and bask in fresh air and spring sunshine.
When hungry tummies start to rumble, there’s freshly made woodfired pizzas from The Rumble Huts along with gourmet burgers produced with local meat, and if the weather is warm, try the creamy Italian gelato and American-style milkshakes.
Tickets for Tumblestone Hollow start from £9 for children 92-105cm and children over 105cm and from £8 for adults. Children under 92cm and carers enter for free.
Tickets can be booked via the website: www.stonor.com