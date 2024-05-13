First official Pride event to be held in Aylesbury this summer with live music and drag acts confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A first ever official Pride event will be held in Aylesbury this summer, the town council has confirmed today (13 May).

Aylesbury Town Council has confirmed Pride in the Park will be held at Vale Park on Friday 23 August.

This historic event forms part of the council’s Parklife weekend, the following day the council is hosting a live music showcase, and classical musicians will perform at the same venue on the Sunday of the August Bank Holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer group, Aylesbury Community Pride, has organised the party with cooperation from the town council. Guests can visit a number of stages where live acts will be performing, Aylesbury Town Council has booked a variety of acts for its main stage, including drag artists.

Most Popular

From a previous Parklife event in Aylesbury

The chosen entertainers performing at Pride in the Park will be announced by the town council over the next two months.

Community groups, charities, and other organisations will have stalls at the event too.

Founder of Aylesbury Community Pride, Alistair Marston, said: “I am so delighted to be at the helm of this historic milestone for the LGBTQ+ community in Aylesbury. The team and I have worked continuously to make Pride in the Park a standout inclusive event, unlike any other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pride in the Park is coming to Aylesbury this summer

Aylesbury Town Council says that limited performance slots are available for local talent interested in performing, would be performers are encouraged to contact event organisers via email here.

Pride in the Park will take place between 5pm and 9:30pm. More details can be found on the Aylesbury Community Pride website here.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has been announced as the headline sponsor for the event, its director, Grant Brisland, said: "Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is proud to be the main sponsor of our town's first ever Pride celebration. As a team we believe in and promote inclusivity, acceptance, and equality for all. Our partnership will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in an occasion that brings greater visibility and awareness. We're honoured to stand shoulder-to-shoulder and helping to get the party started."