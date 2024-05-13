Soap star to kick off Bucks Art Weeks with charity fundraiser in Rowsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 1st June, artists at Manor Farm in Rowsham will be hosting a fundraising event for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust with special guest actress Gill Wright (Jean Slater in EastEnders).

The artists will donate a portion of sales to charity and there will also be a chance to buy something crafted by the EastEnders star herself.

Katrina Shearlaw, a glass artist who hosts the group in her studio, tells us: ‘We’re a group of seven artists taking part in Bucks Art Weeks later in June but this year we’re planning an extra earlybird event.

‘I’m so excited to be hosting my first ever charity event in support of the Multiple Sclerosis Trust. Gill Wright is a friend of mine and her sister Lois was diagnosed with secondary progressive MS 30 years ago when she was in her 30s.

Gill Wright is hosting a fundraising event with Rowsham artists for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust.

"It’s a charity close to my heart as it has affected family and friends too, and with over 130,000 people living with various types of MS in the UK, I’m really glad that our art can support the cause.’

The event is from 1pm to 3pm on 1st June at Manor Farm Fused Glass in Rowsham - see more at manorfarmfusedglass.co.uk/rowshamcreatives

Throughout the Bucks Art Weeks festival (8th to 23rd June) the artists will also be running workshops for children and adults including: glass fusing, card making, collages, painting, pottery and print making.

If you’d like to try out something creative, this is your chance! You can see details of all the events and book for a workshop at www.manorfarmfusedglass.co.uk/rowshamcreatives

Katrina Shearlaw and some of her glass art

Katrina says: ‘We’re a diverse group of artists featuring painting, ceramics, photography and glass so I’m looking forward to the workshops we’ll be putting on.

"As a teacher, I love nothing more than to share my enthusiasm and show students what they can achieve and how to overcome their own boundaries. It’s so rewarding to see their confidence grow and the beautiful things they make.’

Bucks Art Weeks is the county’s largest visual arts festival and open studios event - and it’s free to visit the hundreds of artists and makers taking part.

By going to www.bucksartweeks.org.uk you can plan your visit by looking at the online gallery belonging to each artist or maker, and check opening dates and times, parking, access and whether it’s a working studio with demonstrations.