Fathers go free at Stonor Park to mark special weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tumblestone Hollow at Stonor Park, a family attraction near Henley-on-Thames, is honouring all dads, grandfathers and father figures this Father’s Day with free entry to its magical playground.

Set in parkland surrounded by ancient trees and rolling hills, Tumblestone Hollow is helping families treat their loved ones whilst making a saving on a special day out across the weekend of Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June.

Tumblestone Hollow at Stonor Park has been the backdrop of many adventures since it opened in April 2021, with young explorers scaling the tall treehouses, manning the look-out decks which give a bird’s eye view of the playground, charging across the bridges and flying along the zipwire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stonor is a place for all generations and after conquering the playground, families can take a wander in the immaculate gardens or explore the woodland.

Tumblestone Hollow, at Stonor Park

Lord Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said: “Earlier this year, we offered free entry for mums and mother figures on Mother’s Day and we are delighted to be doing the same for dads, grandads and father figures this Father’s Day weekend. Getting outdoors and making memories together are at the heart of Tumblestone Hollow and our family’s values, so we hope with our Father’s Day weekend, we can share this with many other families who feel the same.”

Hungry tummies can enjoy a tasty lunch of freshly made woodfired pizzas from The Rumble Huts, along with gourmet burgers, creamy Italian gelato ice cream, hand blended American-style milkshakes and hot chocolates with plenty of cream and marshmallows. Guests can also mark the special occasion with Hundred Hills Sparkling Wine, made and bottled less than a mile from Stonor Park.

Tickets for Tumblestone Hollow start from £9 for children 92-105cm and children over 105cm and from £8 for adults. Children under 92cm and carers enter for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Father’s Day offer can’t be used in conjunction with any other discounts.

The house has been the home of the Stonor family for the last 850 years, making it one of the oldest family residences in the UK. The historic building, with its 250 acres of sweeping grounds, deer park and beautiful gardens was constructed on the site of an ancient stone circle, dating back to the late Neolithic age.

Stonor Park offers a complete family day out, including Stonor House and Gardens, new state-of-the-art adventure playground Tumblestone Hollow, a restored WWII air raid shelter and walking trails along The Chilterns Way and Shakespeare Way that run through the park.

The books The Legend of Tumblestone Hollow and The Moon Witch and The Thief, by Amy Sparkes and illustrated by Steve Pearce, are available to purchase at the Stonor Park’s Visitor Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accessibility: The house is a collection of medieval buildings on different levels, which can make it unsuitable for wheelchairs. However, everyone’s disability is individual and there are chairs at intervals for visitors to rest. Tumblestone Hollow is located on the side of a hill with wood chip covered paths.