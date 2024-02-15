News you can trust since 1832
Family-friendly professional wrestling show comes to Aylesbury

The international show is stopping off in Aylesbury during its UK tour
By James Lowson
Published 15th Feb 2024, 16:09 GMT
A family-friendly professional wrestling show is coming to Aylesbury this weekend.

Megaslam Wrestling is heading to Aylesbury on Sunday 18 February as part of a live UK tour.

Megaslam Wrestling is described as the ultimate family event and includes performers from all across the globe.

    BT Gunn v Joey Hayes, photo from Nick FrewinBT Gunn v Joey Hayes, photo from Nick Frewin
    BT Gunn v Joey Hayes, photo from Nick Frewin

    Formed in 2009, Megaslam presents over 250 shows each year, visiting venues in UK, Ireland, and the Isle of Man.

    Across the two-hour show Megaslam is promising to bring an exciting line-up filled with unforgettable characters. Organisers say: “Megaslam is a year-round touring show which visits every area of the United Kingdom plus tours in Ireland and the Isle of Man. This is our very first visit to Aylesbury and we cannot wait to introduce them to Megaslam.

    “We will be bringing our biggest ever line up to Aylesbury in a two hour Mega-show that will have something for everyone.”

    Megaslam wrestling, photo from Nick FrewinMegaslam wrestling, photo from Nick Frewin
    Megaslam wrestling, photo from Nick Frewin

    Organisers add that people do not necessarily need to be wrestling fans to enjoy the show, saying: “Megaslam is a no ordinary wrestling show - it is a complete family entertainment experience. The show will feature lots of child friendly activity and we promise to create amazing family memories.”

    At the event, which starts at 5pm, two teams will be facing off as Team Nasty battle it out with Team Megaslam. Also, for the first time in the tour’s history the show will feature the Megaslam Ladies: Melissa Fierce and Miss Harley.

    Team Nasty will be captained by Megaslam Champion - Martin Kirby alongside towering six foot star from the Isle Of Ischia - ‘Mean Machine’ Massimo, Millionaire grappler ’The Sheikh’ and direct from Wellington, New Zealand ’The Maori Warrior’ NIWA.

    Fan favourites Team Megaslam will be captained by the ultra-popular, ‘Derek’, who organisers say is the most popular character on its crew.

    Derek will be bringing a strong team with him including heavyweight ‘Action Man’ Stixx, Scotland’s BT Gunn, popular Lancashire star Joey Hayes and Miss Fierce.

    Matches will include one-on-one challenge, a tag team spectacular and a special main event to be announced on the evening.

    Children will be invited to stay behind after the event to get autographs and photos with the Team Megaslam stars. More information can be found online here.

