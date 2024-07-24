Ethical and relaxing piggy yoga sessions coming to Bucks attraction
Practitioner Natasha Rawling, of Yoga with Natasha, who specialises in the Hatha practice has teamed up with Kew Little Pigs in Amersham, to offer a unique and relaxing experience which is running its first session on August 18.
The practice and the animals are kept as two separate and kinder experiences with visitors enjoying a yoga session, time with the farm's adorable residents, a healthy lunch and then an afternoon of forest wand making in the scenic space.
And to top it all off, there will be soothing music from pipe player Pete Eastham, who has already visited the farm to play tunes for the pigs who were relaxed by the serene sounds.
Talking about the new venture Natasha said: "It will be such a wonderful and relaxing experience, to combine the beautiful farm environment with yoga and music, I really can't wait for our first session.
"We are hoping to make it a regular thing, and create an immersive and tranquil nature-inspired experience for those taking part."
Natasha currently runs popular yoga classes in Rickmansworth, online and at hotels in Gerard's Cross and Abbots Langley, but is looking forward to setting up in a more unusual environment.
She added: "When Pete visited the farm the pigs loved his music and even sat on his lap, and by combining the music with wand making, yoga and interacting with the animals I really do think that our events will be unique as well as ethical. At the end of the session we do a deep sleep relaxation, and in this setting that will be a wonderful experience."
Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "It is so exciting to team up with Natasha to offer this kind of experience here at the farm. Our animals love to meet people, and will form a fantastic part of the event, before and after the yoga and wand making sessions. We can't wait for the first event and hope that it will become a regular fixture."
Tickets to the sessions cost £99 and are available by visiting: www.lotusflowers.co.uk
To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to: www.kewlittlepigs.co.uk
