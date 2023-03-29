Eight-foot dinosaur to roam around Aylesbury shopping centre at free Easter event

A giant Tyrannosaurus Rex is coming to Aylesbury’s best known shopping centre this Easter break.

On Thursday 13 April an eight foot dinosaur will be roaming around Friars Square Shopping Centre.

Shoppers of all ages can catch a glimpse of the creature which spans 17 feet when measured from his head to the tip of his tail.

Friars Square Shopping Centre Easter School Holiday dinosaur event, photo by Derek Pelling

The cheeky theropod will do four lively 20-minute appearances with his ranger at the shopping centre at 11am, 12.15pm, 1.30pm and 2.15pm.

There are no costs attached to the four shows. More details can be found on the shopping centre’s Facebook page and its website here.

Located in central Aylesbury over every schoolbreak Friars Square looks to put on free activities for families.

Recently, popular characters from the famous television series, PAW Patrol, were brought to life at the Aylesbury shopping site.

Chase and Skye stopped by for a special Valentine’s Day event.

Last Easter the popular shopping centre was transformed into Jurassic Park to make the large T-rex’s arrival.

A specially trained ranger will keep the big creature in check throughout his four performances, while young guests will be asked to stay safely behind barriers for their own protection.