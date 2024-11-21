Date confirmed for Aylesbury's Christmas lights switch-on 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A date has been confirmed for Aylesbury’s annual Christmas lights switch-on event.

This year, Aylesbury Town Council is hosting a parade through Market Square, as well as other free activities for families on the day.

At 5pm on Sunday (24 November), an extended parade will take place in the town centre and will be swiftly followed by the official switch on.

Thousands of residents attended the free event last year and it is hoped that people of all ages will participate in this year’s event. Aylesbury Town Council has set up arts and crafts activities and is bringing amusement rides in the town’s squares.

The drumming group led the parade last year in Aylesbury, photo by Phil Richards

Called, Christmas at the Cobbles, the council is encouraging families to sign up for lantern decorating sessions taking place in the town prior to the parade. Booking information for the workshops can be found online here. Sessions are taking place at 12pm, 1:15pm and 2:30pm.

Aylesbury Town Council has revealed that this year’s illuminated parade will travel through an extended route down the High Street. Also it has been confirmed that Santa Claus is returning for this year’s festivities and theatre stars, professional entertainers, dancers from local schools, and community groups will also be taking part in the parade.

It has also been revealed that the council has an additional surprise, prior to the switch on, which will be revealed on the day.

Last year’s event saw two stars from the upcoming Waterside Theatre pantomime, Andy Collins and Leon Craig, trusted with switching on the town’s Christmas Lights.