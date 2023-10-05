Date confirmed for Aylesbury's Christmas light switch on event with special guest and parade
Aylesbury Town Council has confirmed a date for this year’s light switch on event.
On Saturday 26 November the town council is planning a Christmas on the Cobble celebration in Market Square, culminating with the light switch on.
A free-to-attend event has been finalised with the council promising festive activities, games, crafts and entertainment for the whole family.
Another key feature of this year’s event will be a Illuminated Parade through the town centre, moments before the town’s lights are turned on.
A similar event was held in Aylesbury last year, from 1-4:30pm, Kingsbury will offer a Christmas-themed funfair and Market Square will host a Snowball Arena packed full of handmade snowball pom poms.
Aylesbury Town Council will erect a performance area where magic shows will be held throughout the day. Miss Claus and international street theatre LED drumming group, ‘Spark! are among those expected to take centre stage.
Inside Friars Square Shopping Centre will be crafts, games and activities including face painting by Zoomania. Unbound Theatre’s Captain Christmas show will also happen inside the shopping site, crafts from Queens Park Arts Centre will be organised, alongside Lego building, badge making and a visit from ice queens and snow fairies.
At 5:30pm the illuminated parade is set to start its tour of Aylesbury town centre. Lights, lanterns and dazzling performers will make their way around the cobbles with appearances from pantomime star Andy Collins. Aylesbury Town Council expects Santa and his sleigh to also be present during the light switch build-up.
Bucks Radio is starting the official Christmas countdown at 6pm and a fireworks display is set to cap off the free celebration. More details can be found on the town council website here.
Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Steven Lambert, said: “Everyone is invited to a free day of fun in Aylesbury’s Town Centre to kick off the Christmas season. I am really looking forward to our second Christmas on the Cobbles at on Sunday 26 November through to the twelfth night. Last year we had hundreds taking part in the Illuminated Parade led by the Mayor and I am hoping that this year we have even more!