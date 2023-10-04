Thame theatre hosts event dedicated to late former resident and music icon Robin Gibb
A special event is being held in Thame in memory of one of its most famous ever residents.
On 22 October an evening with Dwina Gibb and Radio 2 DJ Paul Gambaccini is planned to look back on Robin Gibb’s life.
He found in the pioneering disco act, the Bee Gees, but lived out his last years in a countryside manor inside the Oxfordshire town.
Gibb passed away aged 62, in May 2011, now his widow, and a presenter with 50 years experience in the music industry, are bringing a special event to Thame.
Also an exhibition dedicated to one third of the mega 1970s band will be reopened at Thame Museum this month.
Dwina will not just be talking about her late husband, but also her own achievements as a film producer, author, historian, poet, and artist.
The event has sold out, but interested parties can view the show via a live stream, more attendance details can be found on the theatre company’s website.
Dwina is said to be bringing along rare unseen photos from her personal collection, which will offer a an intimate and rare insight of one of music’s most successful songwriters.
Also appearing at the show will be Robin’s son RJ, who is a composer in his own right, who worked with his dad on his final work, Requiem For Titanic. RJ recently completed a tour of Europe.
Thame’s event is one of three shows run by the American-British broadcaster looking back at musical icons. He hosted an event dedicated to Elton John, alongside his longtime collaborator, Bernie Taupin. And discussed the 50th anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon, alongside Pink Floyd drummer, Nick Mason.
Despite Barry now being the only surviving Bee Gee, the group made up of three brothers, continue to receive awards. At this years BMI Awards in London, the band was recognised for their highly-influential legacy, and the group are set to receive more international recognition in Washington, as recipients of the Kennedy Center Award. This accolade is gifted to artists who had a major cultural impact in North America.