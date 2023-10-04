Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special event is being held in Thame in memory of one of its most famous ever residents.

On 22 October an evening with Dwina Gibb and Radio 2 DJ Paul Gambaccini is planned to look back on Robin Gibb’s life.

He found in the pioneering disco act, the Bee Gees, but lived out his last years in a countryside manor inside the Oxfordshire town.

Bee Gees member Robin Gibb at the World Music Awards 2010 (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Gibb passed away aged 62, in May 2011, now his widow, and a presenter with 50 years experience in the music industry, are bringing a special event to Thame.

Also an exhibition dedicated to one third of the mega 1970s band will be reopened at Thame Museum this month.

Dwina will not just be talking about her late husband, but also her own achievements as a film producer, author, historian, poet, and artist.

Paul Gambaccini attends Greatest Hits Radio Live at London Palladium on November 25, 2022 (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Bauer)

The event has sold out, but interested parties can view the show via a live stream, more attendance details can be found on the theatre company’s website.

Dwina is said to be bringing along rare unseen photos from her personal collection, which will offer a an intimate and rare insight of one of music’s most successful songwriters.

Also appearing at the show will be Robin’s son RJ, who is a composer in his own right, who worked with his dad on his final work, Requiem For Titanic. RJ recently completed a tour of Europe.

Thame’s event is one of three shows run by the American-British broadcaster looking back at musical icons. He hosted an event dedicated to Elton John, alongside his longtime collaborator, Bernie Taupin. And discussed the 50th anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon, alongside Pink Floyd drummer, Nick Mason.

(L-R) Dwina Gibb, Robin Gibb Jr. and Partner Megan attend the BMI London Awards 2023 on October 02, 2023 (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BMI)

