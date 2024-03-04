Date confirmed for annual soapbox derby in Aylesbury with team spaces still open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A date has been confirmed for this year’s soapbox derby race in Aylesbury.

Aylesbury Town Council has announced the annual event will return on Sunday 16 June. People still have time to enter the race, and build their own gravity-powered kart.

Taking place over Father’s Day weekend, the event is aimed at friends, families, and colleagues, who fancy constructing their own mini-vehicles. Racers guide their homemade karts down a 95-metre tarmac course in Whitehill Park.

One of the best looking carts at a previous Aylesbury Soapbox Derby, photo from Steve Cook

Budding Soapbox teams are encouraged to sign up to an Inspiration Day on Saturday 16 March, 12:30-3pm at Queens Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury.

Aylesbury Town Council reports that previous soapbox derby experts will be on hand to give valuable advice on how to build your own kart. The council adds that the inspiration day is free-to-attend, but guests must pre-register their interest online. Interested parties have until Sunday (10 March) to inform the council.

It is free to enter, but Aylesbury Town Council states that there is a limited number of spaces that are filled up on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a category for both adults and children to enter and be in with the chance of making the winner’s podium. One team will also win a Best Looking Kart award.

The event attracts thousands of spectators, photo by Steve Cook

In previous years, thousands of spectators have attended the event, where games, crafts, and activities are also set up for onlookers.