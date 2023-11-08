Date announced for Princes Risborough's official Christmas lights switch on event

Everything you need to know about this year’s celebration

Princes Risborough Town Council has revealed the details of its official Christmas lights switch on event for 2023.

Residents can attend a Christmas celebration on Saturday 25 November on the town’s high street.

Visitors can attend the festive celebration, which runs from 3pm to 6pm.

A previous lights switch on event at Princes Risborough, photo from Hayley Watkins Photography

This year the town council has arranged an ice rink, the return of Santa’s Grotto, and live Christmas-themed entertainment.

Also, new for this year the council is blowing up an inflatable snow globe, and is advising residents that it might be the perfect spot for a Christmas card photo.

A main stage located in front of the historic Market House will be filled with performers throughout the afternoon, including entertainment from primary and secondary schools, Risborough Youth Theatre, Bucks musician Dave Dunbar, and local indie and rock covers band ‘My Name Is Jeff’.

Additional music from the Ellesborough Silver Band and Princes Risborough Ukulele Group will keep people entertained as they wander through the high street.

Princes Risborough Town Council has also advised residents to look out for stilt walkers roaming through the town centre.

Food and refreshments will be provided by local traders including gourmet burgers from Really Good Sausages, Burgers, & BBQ Bites, crepes from La Crepe Escape, chicken and chorizo paella from Little Urban Chef, Afro-Caribbean food from Divine Meals, woodfired pizza from Farm Slice Pizza, and vegan Indian food.

During the final hour the Princes Risborough Christmas Lights will be switched on by the Wicked Queen Grimelda from the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s pantomime performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Residents can find out more about the upcoming Christmas celebrations by visiting the town council’s website here.

Lightfoots Solicitors is providing the Santa’s Grotto for this year’s event. Head of marketing at the company, Jenny Shaw, said: “Lightfoots Solicitors are