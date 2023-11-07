“This year’s show is a chance to breathe new life into a classic story”

A popular Aylesbury arts centre has announced its pantomime show for 2023.

Queens Park Arts Centre is hosting performances of Peter Pan – Christmas in Neverland.

QPAC claims to host the longest-running pantomime in Aylesbury and is running this year’s Christmas extravaganza from the 8-30 December.

the handcrafted set for this year's pantomime

Peter Pan – Christmas in Neverland is produced and performed by QPAC’s award-winning storytelling company Unbound, alongside the dancers of SDSD. Led by professional actor and director Erika Sanderson.

QPAC’s version of the JM Barrie classic starts years after Wendy Darling and her brothers have said goodbye to Peter Pan. But now he is back.

Magic is disappearing from Neverland. Peter needs Wendy’s help to bring it back – but neither of them is quite the person the other remembers. Only Christmas itself can restore the magic, but is it already too late?

Alongside a cast of pratfalling pirates, lively Lost Boys and wonderful Wild Girls, Peter and Wendy embark on a magical adventure – but a terrifying familiar foe lurks in the shadows…

Peter Pan Christmas in Neverland is coming to Aylesbury soon

“This year’s show is a chance to breathe new life into classic story,” said theatre manager (and Unbound’s creative producer) Dario Knight. “All of the characters you love from the original tale are present and correct, but with some brand new storylines to put you on the edge of your seat, and spread a bit of much-needed festive mirth.”

QPAC is promising a show offering rib-tickling slapstick routines, songs and dances, plus handmade sets, costumes, props and puppets are all handcrafted from the artists and makers of Queens Park Arts Centre.

QPAC has capped ticket prices to meet its pledge to offer affordable theatre for all at Christmas. Further ticketing information can be found online here.

