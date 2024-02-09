Creative camps launched in Aylesbury over half term for primary school aged children
Creative arts camps are re-starting in Aylesbury next week offering children a chance to learn new skills during the school break.
Carla Lucas, a dance teacher with musical theatre and creative arts qualifications, is running classes from Buckingham Park Community Centre next week.
Carla Lucas Holiday Camps are aimed at children aged between three to 12 and parents can sign their children up for a daily or weekly package.
They have been described as fun, creative and energetic experiences which focus on performance, plus arts and crafts.
Among the activities youngsters can look forward to are messy arts and crafts, craft making, tumbling sessions, dance games, colouring in, and performing arts competitions. At the end of the week children are given a gift bag containing their creations.
Carla teaches dance schools locally during term time, running tap, ballet, modern, acrobatic arts, disco, freestyle, rock n roll and musical theatre classes.
Her three staff members – Shaelyn, Olivia, and Sydnie, have all been taught by Carla and since leaving school have all gone on to study within the childcare or dance profession.
To enquire about availability for next week’s camps parents are encouraged to fill out a booking form and send it via email to [email protected].
Carla is a fully qualified dance teacher holding both her DDI (Diploma Level 3 in Dance Instruction) and DDE (Diploma Level 4 in Dance Education). She also holds a Level 3 diploma in Musical Theatre & Performing Arts and is also a Certified module one acrobatic arts teacher as well as holding a CACHE level 2 diploma in childcare.