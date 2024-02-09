Creative camps launched in Aylesbury over half term for primary school aged children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Creative arts camps are re-starting in Aylesbury next week offering children a chance to learn new skills during the school break.

Carla Lucas, a dance teacher with musical theatre and creative arts qualifications, is running classes from Buckingham Park Community Centre next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carla Lucas Holiday Camps are aimed at children aged between three to 12 and parents can sign their children up for a daily or weekly package.

Most Popular

Happy faces at the Carla Lucas Holiday Camp

They have been described as fun, creative and energetic experiences which focus on performance, plus arts and crafts.

Among the activities youngsters can look forward to are messy arts and crafts, craft making, tumbling sessions, dance games, colouring in, and performing arts competitions. At the end of the week children are given a gift bag containing their creations.

Carla teaches dance schools locally during term time, running tap, ballet, modern, acrobatic arts, disco, freestyle, rock n roll and musical theatre classes.

activities include hand painting

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her three staff members – Shaelyn, Olivia, and Sydnie, have all been taught by Carla and since leaving school have all gone on to study within the childcare or dance profession.

To enquire about availability for next week’s camps parents are encouraged to fill out a booking form and send it via email to [email protected].