Aylesbury Vale performing arts student acts alongside Paris Hilton in upcoming advert

A performing arts student attending an institution in Aylesbury Vale was selected to star alongside Paris Hilton in an upcoming advertisement.

Olivia, eight, who attends Stagecoach Performing Arts Buckingham, starred in an advert that is set to be broadcast across the world.

She was chosen to play a ‘mini Paris Hilton’ for the short movie which was filmed at the Biltmore Hilton Hotel in Mayfair. Olivia went through an audition process to get the role and had to showcase her acting skills and passion for performing.

Oliva performed with the global star

She said: “I had the most amazing time working with Paris Hilton and all the actors and actresses that took part in filming this commercial. Wardrobe was so exciting. I tried on lots and lots of hot pink outfits before they chose my final dress. My favourite part of the day was when Paris Hilton asked me to do a personal catwalk for the cameras.”

Olivia has attended Stagecoach Buckingham since the age of three and has been involved in a variety of performances, including a ‘FAME’ medley at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, and the Christmas lights show in Buckingham.

Principal of Stagecoach Buckingham Tilly James added: “It has been such a pleasure to be part of Olivia's journey at Stagecoach. She is a dedicated and talented student, and I am confident this is not the last we will see of her. She is a star in the making.”