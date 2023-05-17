News you can trust since 1832
Buckingham Country Show returns promising magnificent animals and machines

It is a celebration of the rich history of farming and rural life in the UK

By James Lowson
Published 17th May 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:15 BST

Buckingham Country Show returns early next month promising a display of magnificent animals and machines.

Buckingham Young Farmers’ Club is hosting the event on 3 June.

It is described as a showcase of the rich history of farming and rural life in the UK.

Buckingham Country ShowBuckingham Country Show
    This year’s show will feature heavy horses, vintage tractors, birds of prey and the Dog & Duck show in the main ring.

    Designed as a memorable family day out, an event spokesman, said: “These magnificent animals and machines are sure to capture the attention of visitors and a “farming through the ages” demonstration will provide a fascinating insight into the many advancements and challenges that have shaped the industry over time.”

    Outside of the main ring, craft stalls, farrier demonstrations, young farmers’ competitions, a dog show, pony rides, a farmers’ market, and street food will be set up across the showground.

    Machines on show at a previous eventMachines on show at a previous event
    There are also a variety of children’s activities planned including archery, a mini funfair, inflatable axe throwing and a circus skills workshop.

    Buckingham Country Show will be held at Home Farm, Foscote, near Buckingham.

    Members of the for Buckinghamshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs will be completing their annual competitions at the summer event.

    Buckingham Young Farmers’ Club is the oldest young farmers’ club in the country and is celebrating its centenary year.

    Stalls will be set up at the showground, photo from Greg KnightStalls will be set up at the showground, photo from Greg Knight
    Among this year’s highly-anticipated displays is a classic car show.

    Tickets are available now and more information can be found on the event website here.

