Lots of ideas for half-term fun in Aylesbury Vale and beyond from Bucks tourist board

Children at Odds Farm

With the half-term holiday on the horizon, Visit Buckinghamshire & the Chilterns has come up with ideas and inspiration for entertaining children.

If you’re looking for a great educational and fun family event, head to Chiltern Open Air Museum in Chalfont St Peter on May 28 and 29 and enjoy their Gladiator Games. Brought to life by Britannia, one of the largest and oldest re-enactment groups in the UK, they will be demonstrating the excitement and brutality of life in the late Roman period.

At Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park, come face to face with your favourite hero or princess including Rapunzel, Tiana, Belle, Ariel, Cinderella, Mulan, Spiderman, Spider Gwen and Captain America in their Heroes Academy. The inspiring heroes will be on hand to sing songs, play games and encourage photo opportunities every day, whilst children undertake trails and tasks around the farm to earn a Hero Certificate.

There are more Heroes and Villains at Thomley, an activity centre near Aylesbury for people of all abilities and disabilities. Fun based around the Heroes and Villains theme will be happening daily, including growing Hero Veg. They also have Crocodiles of the World visiting on Wednesday, May 31.

Crocodiles are also centre stage at the Roald Dahl Museum & Story Centre in Great Missenden. Enjoy storytelling from The Enormous Crocodile, follow the trail around the museum to find out more about the animals in Dahl’s books, try your hand at some Enormous Crocodile science experiments, create your very own crocodile tail or make your own giant crocodile nest out of junk.

There’s more animal fun at Odds Farm Park, High Wycombe, which is celebrating turning 30, with acres of farm park fun, animal encounters, indoor play, outdoor adventure playground, giant sandpit, miniature Land Rovers, water play, tractor rides and more.

This is just a selection of what’s available. Visit the Visit Buckinghamshire website to find out more.

Lucy Dowson, tourism development manager for Visit Buckinghamshire, said: “As always, our local attractions are laying on some fabulous events to make the most of the half-term week.