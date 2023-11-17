Aylesbury Town Council announces official free carol singing event at Bucks church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aylesbury Town Council has announced a free Christmas carol singing event which is open to the public.

On Sunday 10 December residents are invited to attend Carolfest in Aylesbury’s Old Town at St Mary's Church.

All members of the Aylesbury community are invited to come together in celebration of the Christmas season.

Local school carols will lead the singing, photo from Phil Richards

It is said to be an event which is suitable for friends and families of all ages.

Carolfest will feature a programme filled with carols led by choirs from Broughton Junior School and Bucks Music Trust. Aylesbury Town Council says participants should also look out for extra performances from local singers too.

Christmas jumpers are warmly encouraged with a prize for the best dressed, the council adds.

The event is free to attend, photo by Phil Richards

There will be hot chocolate and gingerbread men for sale where donations will go towards the Aylesbury Mayor’s chosen charities: Youth Concern and Age UK Buckinghamshire.

Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Steven Lambert, said: “We’d love to see residents enjoy a 60-minute singsong in St Mary’s Church. The Town Council hosts free community events year-round so please join us to round-off another fantastic year of events in Aylesbury as well as celebrating the most wonderful time of the year!”

This year’s event takes place between 6-7pm.

Previously the town council has announced its official light switch on event, which is taking place in Market Square on Sunday 26 November.