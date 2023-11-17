Christmas kicks off next weekend at Hartwell Nurseries with Santa's arrival and a festive market
With great thanks to Haddenham and District Rotary Club, children and families will be able to see Santa arrive and book tickets on the day to meet him and his elves between 2pm and 3pm. These slots can be booked at the grotto and will be on a first come first served basis.
Santa’s grotto will be open every weekend from 2nd December to 23rd December, so there’s plenty of opportunity to meet the jolly old fellow. Tickets can be booked online now via www.haddenhamrotary.org.
He’s timed his arrival well as the fun and festivities at the family run garden centre will be in full swing that weekend with quality Christmas trees on sale and a Christmas Market full of independent local businesses.
Buy handmade gifts, accessories, treats, stocking fillers and more from small businesses, including Thame Aromas, Florence Loves Flowers, The Bag Man, Crystal Willow, Nu Era Spirits, Mutha Cuppa Tea and Bathroomatic. Delicious street food will also be available from Bokkie, Wesley Pizzeria and Burgervore.
Come and join in the festive fun. After all, Christmas isn’t Christmas without a visit to Santa’s grotto or a look round a festive market.
