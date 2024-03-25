Aylesbury Easter trail returns with three exclusive prizes for families to win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special Easter trail has been set up for families in Aylesbury this year.

This Easter, Aylesbury Town Council is providing an Easter Duck Trail for families to complete during the school break.

From Thursday 28 March, residents and visitors are invited to track down seven hand-painted ducks nestled within local business windows in the town’s centre.

The seven ducks families will be searching for in Aylesbury this Easter

Each duck is holding a letter. Participants must find these letters and unscramble them to reveal a code word, this can be submitted to win prizes.

Aylesbury Town Council has confirmed the following prizes:

-A £100 gift voucher for The Works

-An escape room experience at High Wycombe Escape Rooms

The 2024 Easter trail route

-An exclusive Aylesbury United goodie bag - including match day tickets

Families should visit the Aylesbury Town Council website to see the trail map and details on how to enter the code. Entries close at 6pm on Sunday 14 April. Winners will be selected at random and contacted by the town council by Wednesday 17 April.

Aylesbury Town Council has thanked The Works and Aylesbury United Football Club for contributing to the free competition.