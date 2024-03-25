Aylesbury Easter trail returns with three exclusive prizes for families to win
A special Easter trail has been set up for families in Aylesbury this year.
This Easter, Aylesbury Town Council is providing an Easter Duck Trail for families to complete during the school break.
From Thursday 28 March, residents and visitors are invited to track down seven hand-painted ducks nestled within local business windows in the town’s centre.
Each duck is holding a letter. Participants must find these letters and unscramble them to reveal a code word, this can be submitted to win prizes.
Aylesbury Town Council has confirmed the following prizes:
-A £100 gift voucher for The Works
-An escape room experience at High Wycombe Escape Rooms
-An exclusive Aylesbury United goodie bag - including match day tickets
Families should visit the Aylesbury Town Council website to see the trail map and details on how to enter the code. Entries close at 6pm on Sunday 14 April. Winners will be selected at random and contacted by the town council by Wednesday 17 April.
Aylesbury Town Council has thanked The Works and Aylesbury United Football Club for contributing to the free competition.
Each duck is one-metre tall and will be near to well-known Aylesbury businesses. Already hundreds of residents have expressed an interest in completing the trail on social media. At the time of writing 78 individuals and groups have shared the town council’s Facebook post revealing the map families must follow to locate the ducks, with parents pledging to take their young ones around the short town centre route.