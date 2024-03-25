Could you make waves on the radio? Aylesbury Vale station is searching for volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you a budding radio presenter? Are you a whiz at production, social media or marketing? Local station 3Bs Radio needs your help.

The station for Buckingham, Brackley and Bicester is looking for volunteers to help move up to the next level.

3Bs Radio was set up over a year ago and has had a very successful first year with 100,000 listeners recorded in the first 12 months.

Some of the 3Bs radio presenters

The founders have secured a licence to enable the online station to become a digital radio station. Funds are being raised for the transformation.

As the station grows more help is needed. There were eight presenters at first and now there are more than 30 with shows including football commentary and a local league football talk show, rock, folk, drum and bass, indie, new releases, 60s/70s/80s, magazine and talk shows and outside broadcasts, more of which are planned for 2024.

Co-founder and presenter Keith Lewis said: “It’s been a staggeringly successful start for the station. We have had a great reception from those in our catchment areas and we have a really diverse range of music and other shows. We have a really hard-working band of volunteers.

“We are doing this voluntarily and we really need more help. You don’t need any experience to be a presenter – just the desire to broadcast. We need technical help editing programmes. We want to reach a wider audience so help with social media and marketing is needed. If you’d like to help in any way please do get in touch.”

Presenter Diana Blamires, who had no previous experience, added: “I am a bit of a luddite when it comes to technology but it’s really easy to learn. If I can do it anyone can!

“There’s great camaraderie at the outside broadcast events we’ve done, like Buckingham Bandjam, Bicester’s Front Row Festival and Winslow Farmers’ Market. It’s fun to broadcast live at an event.”