An activity centre in Aylesbury has launched a new attraction whilst the summer holidays is ongoing.

Flip Out Aylesbury has added a roller rink to the list of activities available at the venue inside Friars Square Shopping Centre.

It is the third roller rink released under the Flip Out banner, the play franchise has skating spots in Poole and Telford. Flip Out claims to be the fastest-growing indoor adventure park operator in the world.

Other activities at the Bucks base include: Laser Quest, bumper cars, Ninja Tag, interactive football, adventure golf and soft play.

Flipout Aylesbury owner, Richard Beese said: "The brand new roller rink at Aylesbury gives young people, and their families, yet another opportunity to get active while having a huge amount of fun at one of our Flip Out parks.

"We have recently opened new Flip Out parks in Telford and Poole with roller rinks, and they have proven to be incredibly popular with everyone, so we wanted to bring that choice to our aylesbury guests too.