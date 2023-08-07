Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s Autumn What’s On has landed, with shows for lovers of all sorts of live entertainment.

From must-see musical theatre to rib-tickling comedy, stunning dance and opera to live music and family shows, the Waterside has something to tick every box in both its Main Auditorium and Norman Bragg Studio.

A legendary production makes a timely arrival during Halloween month when The Woman in Black (Tue 10 – Sat 14 Oct) glides on to the stage, and there’s more spine chilling in store with Most Haunted – The Stage Show (Thu 19 Oct).

Jake Quickenden, Ben Onwukwe, Neil Hurst, Danny Hatchard, Bill Ward and Nicholas Prasad star in The Full Monty. (Photo: Ellie Kurttz)

Making a welcome return is Mischief with their riotous spin on a timeless classic, the West End smash hit Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Tue 3 – Sun 8 Oct). The Full Monty will be baring all from Tue 21 – Sat 25 Nov with an all-star line-up.

The official Take That Musical, Greatest Days (Tue 7 – Sat 11 Nov) features more than 15 Take That songs and starring Jennifer Ellison, while Six returns following its previous sell-out success with the Tudor queens taking to the mic once more to tell their stories of historical heartbreak that turn into 21st-century girl power.

Family fun is high on the agenda. Cirque – The Greatest Show (Wed 23 Aug) bring their jaw-dropping circus spectacular that meets favourite West End hits. Plus there’s Pontypandy’s very own Fireman Sam (Sat 30 Sep) and pre-school favourite Peppa Pig (Sat 28 – Sun 29 Oct), not to mention crack-a-lackin’ fun with Madagascar the Musical (Wed 15 – Sat 18 Nov). Young scientists will not want to miss Ministry of Science Live (Sun 15 Oct), and young ravers are in for a treat when Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave (Sat 23 Sep) brings award-winning fun, happy acid house, bubbles, crafts and festival vibes.

For festive enthusiasts keen to get planning, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Fri 1 Dec ’23 – Wed 3 Jan ’24) is this year’s fun-filled pantomime.

Madagascar The Musical

Nights of live music arrive courtesy of Sister Sledge Live featuring Kathy Sledge (Fri 3 Nov), The Drifters (Mon 16 Oct), Calling Planet Earth (Wed 18 Oct) on a journey through the ’80s, The Greatest Hits of Motown (Thu 2 Nov), a tribute to Abba with Mania (Sat 2 Sep) and The Carpenters Story (Sun 17 Sep). If boybands are your bag, The Ultimate Boyband Party Show (Fri 20 Oct) is the essential feelgood night out.

With comedy from Jimmy Carr (1, 28 & 29 Sep), Phil Wang (Sat 16 Sep) and Judi Love (Sun 19 Nov), and interesting evenings with Ruby Wax (Fri 15 Sep), Sir Ranulph Fiennes (Tue 17 Oct), DNA Prof Turi King (Mon 23 Oct) not to mention a unique evening of music and comedy with larger-than-life redhead La Voix (Sat 4 Nov), there’s plenty to fill the post-summer nights.

A full supporting programme is running alongside the Main Auditorium in the Norman Bragg Studio.