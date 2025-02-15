What time is The Masked Singer on TV today? ITV final start time - and channel
- The final of The Masked Singer will air on ITV tonight.
- A winner will be crowned - and all the identities revealed.
- But will wolf, pufferfish or dressed crab win it all?
ITV has confirmed the start time for the final of The Masked Singer tonight. Just three contestants remain in the competition - and are looking to be crowned the next winner.
The reigning champion is McFly singer Danny Jones, who then went on to win I’m a Celebrity later last year. The identities of 9 of the celebrities taking part in the 2025 edition of the popular show have been revealed so far.
Viewers planning to tune in to find out who will win The Masked Singer this year, will want to make sure they are aware of the timings. Here’s all you need to know:
When is the final of The Masked Singer?
ITV has been airing the show weekly on Saturday evenings throughout the early part of 2025. The only exception was on the first weekend of January when episodes were on both Saturday January 4 and Sunday January 5.
The final of The Masked Singer will be broadcast on ITV today (February 15). It will also be available on catch up after.
What time does The Masked Singer final start?
ITV has confirmed that the final of The Masked Singer will start at 7pm. It has been the usual start time for episodes released in 2025.
The final will run until 8.30pm, lasting for 90 minutes including ad-breaks. Episodes have been a similar length throughout the season.
How to watch The Masked Singer final?
The Masked Singer airs on ITV and this will continue to be the case for the final tonight. It will be broadcast on ITV1/ 1HD.
Viewers will also be able to watch it live on ITVX - or use the on demand service to catch up afterwards. And it will also air an hour later on ITV1+1, if you can’t watch it at 7pm.
