Taskmaster is back with a brand new episode - but how can you watch it? 📺

Taskmaster’s newest series continues on Channel 4.

It is time for the first team task of the season.

But how can you watch it this week?

A brand new episode of Taskmaster is just a few hours away. The comedians will be taking on their first team task of the season, it has been confirmed.

Greg Davies and little Alex Horne are back to cast their eyes over the latest batch of comedy stars. It is airing weekly on Channel 4 - which became its home back in 2019.

But how can you watch the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Taskmaster on TV today?

Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant 'Little' Alex Horne. | Channel 4 | Channel 4

The show’s 19th series will continue on Channel 4 this evening (May 8) - having premiered last week. It is set to start at 9pm and will be on for approximately an hour, including adverts.

Taskmaster’s latest episode will finish at 10pm and will be followed by a Gordon Ramsey programme. Viewers who can’t watch it live will be able to catch up with it on demand.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The first team task of the series brings the usual awkwardness, but also the joys of Stevie Martin inventing a new way for humans to move and Fatiha El-Ghorri sweeping the lawn with a small broom. Elsewhere, Rosie Ramsey has a visceral reaction to mental arithmetic, Mathew Baynton strikes his own face with a grape, and Jason Mantzoukas destroys a shower.”

How to watch Taskmaster series 19?

Channel 4 is the current home of Taskmaster - having acquired it from Dave back in 2019. It will be broadcasting the latest episode on live TV from 9pm this evening, as previously mentioned.

It will also be live and on demand via Channel 4’s streaming platform - which also goes by the same name. The first episode of the season is available and episodes are added weekly.

