Popular Aylesbury bar announces all day music event for King Charles III's Coronation headlined by DJ Lyd Wigg

A popular bar in Aylesbury is running an all-day party event headlined by DJ Lyd Wigg to mark King Charles III's Coronation.

On the weekend of the royal ceremony Craftyard in Aylesbury is hosting a dance extravaganza.

On Saturday 6 May, a number of DJs will perform at the Aylesbury pub for an event titled, The Grooveyard Kings Coronation Party.

Headliner, Lyd Wigg

From 2pm till 2am seven DJs will be playing club classics, house, deep house, disco and UK garage at the venue in central Aylesbury.

The local DJs confirmed for the event are: Lyd Wigg, Middle Man, Jack James, Spaceman, Ganya, DJ Jko, and DJ MC2.

Middle Man, who also helped to organise the event, said: "It’s always been about bringing people together. We have a once in a generation event and we’re going to do it right! We’ve worked with the Craftyard in Aylesbury for about 10 months now and people love it there. We’ve got an awesome set of local DJs to bring the right vibes on the day. From old classics to modern day bangers! Can’t wait to see you there!”

The venue in central Aylesbury

With the DJs performing on the venue’s balcony organisers are hoping to create a street-style party atmosphere.

Jack James added: "This venue is perfect for a day and night celebration event. Ganya and I are buzzing to be playing this venue again in association with Matt and the team at Grooveyard. It's going to be epic playing alongside this group of DJs and headliner, Lyd Wigg, to celebrate our King.”

Craftyard has been given a makeover ahead of the event, and organisers state that the selection of local DJs have been carefully selected.

DJ MC2 said: "It’s an honour to bring together some of the best local DJs around to play at this unique event. What better way to celebrate our king’s coronation than a big party, with local DJs in the center of town.”

Jack James

Food at the event will be provided by The Souvlaki House, a Greek food business, based in Aylesbury.