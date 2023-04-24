A marching band, morris dancers, and theatre performers took over Aylesbury on Sunday

Hundreds of spectators in Aylesbury witnessed the town’s special St George’s Day parade.

Yesterday (23 April), Aylesbury Town Council organised a host of activities to celebrate the English patron saint.

Aylesbury’s St George’s Day Royal Historical Fayre and Parade was the town council’s first free event of the year.

Further events will be taking place in the town, with the ever-popular Party in the Park festival just months away.

People were dressed up as some of England’s best-known monarchs, residents had the chance to meet Queen Victoria, King Henry VIII and King Charles II impersonators.

At Discover Bucks Museum Unbound Theatre performed ‘Right Royal Aylesbury,’ a comedic look at this town and country’s history and heritage.

Also, guests at the Aylesbury museum could participate in rafts, activities and games with a royal theme.

The Bard of Aylesbury, Gareth Johnson, made his first public appearance in the garden of the museum and opened the event. A bard is a storyteller who represents the creativity and culture of the town they are named after. They are recognised as a historical public figure attending events and special occasions in the town. The Bard of Aylesbury is a project by Queens Park Arts Centre and Aylesbury Town Council.

Ahead of the event, the town council introduced ‘visual stories’ for the first time. Visual stories are for residents with neurological diversities. Aylesbury Town Council published a video with information about the event and what visitors can expect ahead of time, giving everyone a chance to enjoy the family-friendly day.

Morris dancers and St George were in Market Square ahead of the grand parade which concluded the celebrations.

St George and his lady in waiting led the procession on horseback and were followed by a dragon created by Queens Park Arts Centre, fire dancers from SDSD, Amersham Marching Band and representatives from Aylesbury’s Uniformed Youth including Scouts, Brownies and Military Cadets.

Town councillors and town council representatives attended alongside the Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Tim Dixon and invited dignitaries including vice lord-lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Alexander Boswell accompanied by Mrs Boswe, Buckinghamshire Council chairman, Councillor Dev Dhillon, and Aylesbury MP, Rob Butler.

A service was led by Reverend Mark Ackford in Market Square where the town’s Uniformed Youth renewed their oath and attendees sung the national anthem.

