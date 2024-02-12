Groove Armada announced as headliners for recently launched Aylesbury Vale festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Groove Armada have been announced as the headliners for an upcoming festival in Aylesbury Vale.

Stowaway Festival returns this summer for its third ever event between 16-18 August.

Taking place in Stowe, the house music icons are performing alongside Greentea Peng, Leftfield & Maribou State. Other performers and djs confirmed for the 2024 festival include Cinthie, Dillinja, DJ Flight, Laura Misch, LTJ Bukem, Optimo (Espacio) and Joe Goddard, who returns with a full live band after closing Stowaway in 2023 with a DJ set.

A comedy line-up for the festival is set to be announced soon, last year’s comedic headliner was Jack Dee. Ticketing information for this year’s event can be found online.

Groove Armada said: “It’s always exciting to play at new festivals and we’ve heard great things about Stowaway - the location looks beautiful. Lakes and ancient woodlands? Bring it on!”

As well as a main stage dedicated to music from established stars and up-comers, the festival has ‘Shake Off’ and ‘Go West’ stages in The Woods and ‘The Deck’ stage by the lake, which will feature well-known dancefloor artists.

