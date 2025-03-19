Live from Milton Keynes’ National Bowl: four huge music festivals taking place in 2025 including Kraftwerk
- Milton Keynes is boasting its fair share of festivals taking place this summer.
- From titans of ‘80s alternative music to being whisked away to a Caribbean party, four huge festivals are set to take place in the National Bowl.
- Here’s what you can expect from each festival, who’s performing and how you can get tickets for your spoils of the entertainment.
They say that it’s always quality over quantity - which is definitely the case when it comes to shows coming to Milton Keynes National Bowl in 2025.
While huge music festivals are taking place across the United Kingdom, from Isle of Wight all the way to TRSNMT in Glasgow and beyond, those lucky individuals living in and around ‘Milky Beans’ (cue eye rolls) only have to step out onto their doorstep to enjoy four festivals coming to the area this year.
Be it delving into the world of post-punk and EDM to reggae and top 40 wonders, here’s what’s set to take place at the National Bowl later this year and where you can get tickets for these incredibly diverse indoor festivals.
What music festivals are taking place at Milton Keynes’ National Bowl in 2025?
Bludfest
- Date: June 21 2025
- Major performers: YUNGBLUD, Denzel Curry, Chase Atlantic, Rachel Chinouriri
YUNGBLUD's BLUDFEST is set to return to the Milton Keynes National Bowl on June 21st, 2025, offering a diverse lineup of musical acts. The festival, known for its eclectic mix of genres, will feature performances by Chase Atlantic, blackbear, Denzel Curry, and Rachel Chinouriri as the second-stage headliner.
Emerging artists such as Peach PRC and Masterpeace will also be included in the event, continuing the festival's focus on showcasing a range of established and up-and-coming talent.
- Tickets: Available now through Ticketmaster UK.
Forever Now
- Date: June 22 2025
- Major performers: Kraftwerk, Pete Murphy, The The, Johnny Marr, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Billy Idol
Forever Now is a brand new festival celebrating contemporary alternative culture and is definitely one for fans who grew up in the ‘80s.
This event, positioned as the UK counterpart to the established US festival Cruel World, will showcase a diverse line-up spanning new wave, post-punk, psychedelia, and alternative rock.
Headliners include electronic pioneers Kraftwerk, punk icon Billy Idol, and alt-rock band The The, alongside performances from Death Cult, Johnny Marr, The Psychedelic Furs, and The Jesus & Mary Chain.
Reggae Land 2025
- Date: August 2 and 3 2025
- Major performers: Chronixx, Don Letts, YG Marley, Capleton, Steel Pulse, Kabaka Pyramid
Reggae Land, recognized as the UK's largest reggae festival and a significant event in Europe, will transform the National Bowl into a Caribbean-themed environment, including a food village with over 50 vendors, a reggae market and museum, VIP area, merchandise stalls, and Caribbean-themed bars.
The festival is known for its comprehensive lineups that encompass various reggae subgenres, featuring both established and emerging artists. The event fosters a family-friendly atmosphere, emphasizing Caribbean music, cuisine, and arts.
The festival's Main Stage, enhanced with increased production and sound, will feature performances by Chronixx, YG Marley, Protoje, Capleton, Steel Pulse, Kabaka Pyramid, and Gyptian, with a special guest to be announced.
- Tickets: Available now through Skiddle.
Tribes Unite
- Date: August 9 2025
- Major performers: Pendulum, Andy C, Netsky, Hedex, Bou, Knife Party
Building on the momentum of its sold-out debut, Tribes Unite at Milton Keynes Bowl is set to expand in 2025, promising an amplified experience with more stages and a dynamic mix of live and DJ performances.
Headlining the event is Pendulum, returning to the venue with their renowned live show and distinctive sound, while they are joined by a who’s who of top class electronic artists including Andy C, Knife Party, Netsky, Hedex performing a back-to-back with Bou, 4am Kru and a whole lot more.
- Tickets: Available now through Skiddle.
