Fans might be wondering where the couples from Love is Blind: UK are now 💕📺

Love is Blind: UK made its debut on Netflix in August 2024.

Audiences fell in love with the couples on the show - and some tied the knot.

Fast forward a year and where are the couples now?

It is almost time for Love is Blind: UK to return for a new season. The hit show will be welcoming a new group of participants into the pods this week.

Netflix has confirmed the exact time that the second series will start. Just like the first set of episodes, it will be released over three weeks.

But before the latest episodes arrive, it is time to look back on the class of 2024. Here’s all you need to know:

Where are the Love is Blind: UK season 1 couples now?

Jasmine from Love is Blind: UK series 1 | Netflix

It has been a year since the British version of the hit Netflix dating show first rocked our world. Hosts Matt and Emma Willis will very soon be welcoming a whole fresh batch of participants to take part in the social experiment.

However, before we meet all the new faces for the second series, it is time to catch-up on the original pairs from season one. Netflix has revealed where the 2024 couples are now and if they are still together:

Jasmine and Bobby - Still Together

Jasmine and Bobby from Love is Blind: UK are still together | Netflix

Having shown each other the “good, bad, and the ugly” in the pods, Jasmine and Bobby came out of the experiment as a couple. They got married at the end of the first season.

Since audiences last saw them, Jasmine and Bobby have moved in together and recently announced that they are expecting their first child. They will become parents later in the year - congrats!

Nicole and Benaiah - Still Together

Nicole and Benaiah from Love is Blind: UK season 1 are still together | Netflix

After being tested during the process, Love is Blind: UK couple Nicole and Benaiah tied the knot in the season one finale. Benaiah told Tudum: “I’m very comfortable and confident in us.”

The couple are still married and are hoping to have another wedding, this time with Benaiah’s family. He explained: “It’s important for me to celebrate our marriage and the journey we’ve been through and where we are now.”

Sabrina and Steven - Not Together

Sabrina and Steven from Love is Blind: UK are no longer together. | Netflix

Despite tying the knot in Love is Blind: UK in series one finale, unfortunately Sabrina and Steven are no longer together. They are in the process of getting the marriage annulled, Tudum says.

Sabrina said: “Obviously life is very different than I imagined it was going to be after the show, so it’s been a bit of a roller coaster. I was rooting for us, too.”

The second season of Love is Blind: UK will start on Netflix on Wednesday, August 13. It will be broadcast across three weeks.

