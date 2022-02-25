Julian Clary reveals Aylesbury date on latest 'filthy' UK tour

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is one of the venues confirmed for Julian Clary's latest UK stand-up tour.

Called, ‘Born To Mince’, the iconic UK comic is promising a 'filthy' outrageously camp show.

Julian will be bringing his world-famous wit to Aylesbury on Wednesday 30 March as one of 22 newly added dates on his spring tour.

Julian Clary

Originally, the veteran comic was scheduled to come to town in 2020, before Covid hit.

Julian said: "I thought, ‘Well, seems rude not to because the show was all ready to go.’ Then it was delayed and delayed. So it’s a bit of a bizarre thing to go back to something.

"So I’m rejigging it – those bits that don’t work anymore, because of passage of time. And there are bits that do. It will be the same feel, the same name, the same songs."

Organisers promise that during the show which was originally going to be called, ‘BedKnobs and Knee Pads’, the renowned homosexual will continue to bare his soul in the interests of light entertainment.

Born to Mince is coming to Aylesbury

He said: “I miss touring, I want to talk filth and I’m not one for depriving myself of that pleasure. In Portsmouth I can make references to seamen. In Blackpool I can tell them I enjoyed a blow on the front. In Dorking… well, the jokes will write themselves.

"You get the general idea: shamelessly lowbrow entertainment that will leave you feeling slightly grubby.”

Punters will also witness Julian murdering some well-known songs along the way.

He's also promising to give guests a sneak peek of his next memoir ‘A Night At the Lubricant’.

You've been warned, the razor sharp comic, is also likely to pick on fans brave enough to sit in the front row.

The former television star is returning to stand up off the back of a successful run in a production of Ronald Harwood’s classic play The Dresser.

This came either side of a hugely successful run in Pantoland at the London Palladium – the sixth time Clary has fronted the Christmas-themed show.

He added: "The first half is a very kind of chatty...me talking to the audience, insulting them and a few anecdotes. And stand-up. And then I always like to delve into the audience.

"So for this tour, it is the ‘heterosexual aversion therapy’, and I take four men out of the audience, and wire them up.

"They have helmets on and there are all these wires coming out and I wire them up to their genitals and their nipples and conduct these heterosexual aversion therapy experiments on them. And much hilarity ensues. I’ve got this big contraption that comes on, so you can see how they are responding."