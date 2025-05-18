All of the acts that have already confirmed a place in the BGT 2025 final 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s Got Talent will hold its 2025 final at the end of the month.

Plenty of acts have already booked a place in the finale

But who will be returning for the BGT live final?

The line-up for Britain’s Got Talents final this month is starting to get filled out. Plenty of acts have already confirmed their places in the coveted live show.

ITV was forced to change the date of the latest semi-final - find out more here. The start time for the latest round has also been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But which acts have already booked a place in the final? Here’s all you need to know:

Full list of Britain’s Got Talent finalists for 2025

The Blackouts got an unprecedented 'group' Golden Buzzer for their performance. | ITV

So far there have been three semi-finals - with the fourth due to take place this evening. Find out how to watch the latest episode.

From each of the live shows, two acts have progressed to the final and that will continue through all five semi-finals. There will also be a wildcard who gets to return as well - taking the total list of acts for the final to 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight acts that have already secured a place in the final following the fourth semi-final last night (May 18) includes:

Blackouts (golden buzzer)

Vinnie McKee (public vote)

Olly Pearson (golden buzzer)

Stacey Leadbeatter (public vote)

Jasmine Rice (golden buzzer)

Ping Pong Pang (public vote)

Joseph Charm (golden buzzer)

Hear Our Voices (public vote)

We will continue to update this list throughout the series as more finalists are confirmed. Make sure to return regularly to find out who else has made it to the BGT 2025 final.

How does the golden buzzer work in BGT semi-finals?

For the very first time in the ITV show’s long history, the golden buzzer will be in play for the semi-finals. It is a major game-changing twist and will really shake-up the live shows - having previously only been used in the auditions.

Each week one of the judges or Ant and Dec will be in charge of it and can use it to send an act straight through the final later in 2025. A second act will then join them after the result of the public vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.