Aylesbury actress is living her dream starring in Broadway productions in New York

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Aylesbury has shared her journey going from Bucks school productions to starring in New York musicals.

Ailise Beales is living out her dream working as an actress and performer in the Big Apple. She earned a full scholarship to the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, which took her to NYC in 2021, and has lived in one of the world’s most iconic cities since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ailise has wanted to be an actress for as long as she could remember and enjoyed exploring her passion for performing at Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, an institution with a reputable drama department.

Most Popular

Ailise Beales in action

Initially she feared her pursuit of a career in the dramatic arts may have stalled before it started, when her family relocated to New Zealand. But she continued to act, perform, and work on film productions. Eventually, she was cast in a feature length movie in the Oceanic country, she played the lead in Two Idiots and a Tin Whistle.

Filming the mockumentary as holds a special place in Ailise’s heart as it is where she met her co-star, the love of her life, Louie McMillan-Grant. Louie and Ailise live together in New York, three years after meeting on set.

Currently, Ailise is starring in a musical and performing short-form Shakespeare plays. She is also looking forward to the release of a movie she starred in, it is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Ailise moved to New York three years ago

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ailise said: “It definitely is an industry where the future is uncertain. But, I think it is important to set high aspirations and have goals. I am a huge fan of Meryl Streep’s work, I’ve seen almost every film that she has ever done. So I would love to have a filmography as varied and rich as hers.