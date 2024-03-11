Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well-known cover band from Aylesbury have been announced as the headliners for Live in the Park 2024.

On Saturday 24 August, the free live music event takes place at Vale Park, with over nine hours of continuous live music planned.

This year, the Dung Beatles have been announced as headliners. Since 2013, The Dung Beatles have carved out a unique reputation for performing the music of The Beatles all across the UK.

Live in the Park takes place in Vale Park in Aylesbury each year and attracts thousands

The band said: “It’s a real honour to be headlining this major event in our hometown where we’ve had the pleasure of playing this wonderful music to so many brilliant audiences over the past decade or so. From meeting so many people at our gigs and concerts, it’s amazing that there’s still so much interest in The Beatles, from younger people as well as from those who enjoyed their music back in the day, and of course their recent number one record which we’ve just added to our repertoire. We’re already thinking about our set, so any suggestions from those planning on coming along are very welcome via our website.”

Aylesbury Town Council has confirmed the following acts: Liam King, Pam Harding, Nicola Gray, Memphis Rattlesnakes, Mike Carroll, Into the South, Abbie Gathard, 91 Nights, Jazz Dylan, Hayley Chart and Abdiouene Brown. Live in the Park 2023 Battle of the Bands winners, Chiltern Groove, are also joining the line-up.

Also the town council is encouraging bands to enter the Battle of the Bands competition on Sunday 25 August, the winners will perform at Live in the Park 2025. Interested bands can enter online before 21 June here.

Visitors can also check out a Kids Entertainment Area, local food vendors, and market stalls as well as a Community Involvement Area. And new for 2024, Bandeoke, a chance to perform your favorite song alongside a live band, with thanks to XYZ Music academy and Radley Windows and Doors.