Amersham Festival of Music celebrates its ruby anniversary this year

Highlighted among the diverse array of performances at the Amersham Festival of Music is "The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars present The Ronnie Scott’s Story," offering an immersive journey through the legendary jazz club's history. Audiences will also be treated to the timeless compositions of Mozart at the Royal Academy of Music in London, showcasing the brilliance of one of classical music's greatest masters.

Adding a touch of elegance to the festival, guests can indulge in an evening of song accompanied by a gourmet dinner at the historic Chenies Manor. Additionally, the festival offers unique experiences such as wine tasting paired with Spanish guitar music, promising a sensory journey through both sound and taste.

Throughout the month, attendees will be captivated by extraordinary choral and orchestral works, concert brass performances, and a special concert featuring the talented young musicians of Amersham Music Centre. With such a diverse lineup, there is truly something for everyone at the Amersham Festival of Music.

"We are thrilled to mark the 40th anniversary of the Amersham Festival of Music with such an exceptional lineup of performances," said Iain Ledingham, Artistic Director, Amersham Festival of Music. "For four decades, our festival has been a celebration of musical excellence, and this year's programme is a testament to the enduring power of music to inspire and uplift audiences. We open the Festival with a Gala Concert by our Amersham Festival Chamber Orchestra in the lovely setting of the Dukes Hall at the Royal Academy of Music, on Marylebone Road, a superb venue. Our orchestra, made up of outstanding professional players from London orchestras, has been a unique attraction and success over the last 40 years and we hope you will join us to hear them in a festive programme of masterpieces by Mozart and Rossini on April 5th.’’

The Amersham Festival also supports young people with their musical studies and offers an annual bursary scheme and regularly includes a ‘Young Artist Recital’ in the festival programme. They have supported well over 100 young musicians to date. Over the past five years, they have distributed over £20,000. These awards have been used either for tuition fees or the purchase of instruments and have helped many young musicians by assisting in their musical education.

Tickets for the Amersham Festival of Music are now available for purchase, offering music lovers the opportunity to experience unforgettable performances in a truly enchanting setting. Don't miss out on this milestone celebration of music and join us for a month-long extravaganza that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.