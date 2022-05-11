Tring’s comedy festival, The Tringe, will return to the town after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which is held over three weeks starting on July 3, offers comedians a final rehearsal before going to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

Get Stuffed Comedy Club’s event will see more than 40 acts perform with comedy legend Bobby Davro part of the lineup.

The likes of Russell Kane, Zoe Lyons, Angela Barnes, Hal Cruttenden, Jodi Love, The Chase’s Paul Sinha, Simon Brodkin, known for his character Lee Nelson, are all performing at the Tringe Festival.

Tringe has welcomed performers like Josh Widdecombe, Romesh Ranganathan and Milton Jones in the past.

Get Stuffed Comedy Club has been running the festival since 2010 and it is now one of the longest comedy festivals in the world.