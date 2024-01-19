Towersey Festival announces line-up for special 60th anniversary event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Towersey Festival has announced its line-up for 2024 for what will be the summer event’s 60th birthday.

Headlining the festival this year is the ever-popular singer-songwriter Billy Bragg alongside other highly-respected stars of the folk world.

In 2022 the festival relocated, from the village in Oxfordshire it shares its name with, to the Claydon Estate. But it remains one of the oldest continually running independent music festivals in the country.

Billy Bragg headlines this year's shows

This year’s extravaganza takes place between 23 – 26 August 2024, and includes displays of music, arts and culture.

Over the four-day festival Seth Lakeman, female rock trio The Staves, Scottish folk rockers Tide Lines, and American singer-songwriter will all take to the main stage.

Other highlights of the eclectic line-up include a career-spanning set from the Oysterband, and BBC 6 Music favourites The Hawkmen, and a reimagining of Paul Simon’s Graceland from London African Gospel Choir. There are more than 40 other musical acts across four days and organisers say there will be more opportunities for buskers and open mic artists to perform.

The Staves

Festival co-director Joe Heap said: “We’re so excited, we’re just delighted with this line-up. The fact that we’re able to announce such a huge programme so early in the year shows just how keen these big names in the music world are to support and appear at Towersey. We’re really going back to our roots and bringing you some incredible musical discoveries – bands you’ll know, acts you won’t know yet but everything that we know you’ll love!”

Also on-site, guests can check out festival choirs, dance classes, silent discos, childrens’ entertainment and crafts stalls. Ticketing information can be found on the festival’s website here, it is a free-to-attend event for children under five.