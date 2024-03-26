Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Aylesbury Vale festival has announced a line-up of comedy acts that will be performing at this year’s event.

Towersey Festival, the UK’s oldest, independent music festival is returning to its still relatively new venue in Buckinghamshire’s Claydon Estate between 23-26 August.

Labelled as a ‘Comment and Comedy’ programme it is promising comedy for both adults and families, and acts from Edinburgh Fringe, award-winning short films and storytelling sessions with authors.

Robin Ince is headlining the comedy programme

Folk musician Gavin Osborn is credited with putting the new festival feature together, he said: "Towersey retains a very unique and special place in my heart. It's a place bursting with creativity and freedom of expression and coming back here every year always feels like coming home, being amongst family. To be invited to curate a stage is an honour and I've absolutely loved putting together this line-up.”

Among those confirmed for the new programme are Ukrainian activist Maria Romanenko recalling her first-hand account of How Not To Flee A War, and Matt Tiller, telling the true story of Jack Leslie, the first black football player to be picked to play for England.

Comedy aimed at families will come from Ask The Nincompoops with Mr Gum author Andy Stanton, and fellow podcaster Carrie Quinlan. Robin Ince is headlining the comedy programme, with his latest stand-up show, which is also set to feature at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Also performing is Steve Hall, fresh from his tour supporting Russell Howard, long-standing Liverpool comic Paul 'Silky' White along with his trusty guitar and drum kit, and Howard Read with his cartoon sidekick Little Howard.

Award fiction and non-fiction films will also be projected at the Bucks site, including Roxanne de Bastion's true story of music, survival and hope, after discovering her grandfather's old piano.

This year’s festival has 10 stages and organisers are anticipating over 5,000 visitors across the long weekend.