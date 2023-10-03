It is said to be a thought-provoking exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new art and sculpture exhibition is coming to a famous and historic house in Aylesbury Vale later this month.

Stowe House is hosting a three-dimensional sculpture of Gaia by internationally acclaimed artist, Luke Jerram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers hope visitors will experience the the spectacle of the universe in the house’s Marble Saloon.

Stowe House

Luke’s design aims to imitate the Pantheon of Rome, with statues, and a domed oculus, a triumphant a Roman triumphal procession carved into a frieze depicting 280 humans and 14 animals.

It is a multi-sensory experience, where guests will be encouraged to lay on the floor to replicate the experience of viewing the Earth’s surface as if it was being viewed from space using detailed NASA imagery.

The installation creates a sense of the Overview Effect, which was first described by author Frank White in 1987. Common features of the experience for astronauts was a feeling of awe for the planet. It is said that some astronauts also feel a heightened understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

The Gaia exhibition comes to Stowe later this month

Advertisement

Advertisement

Workshops and talks will be given to students at Stowe School, who will hopefully see the planet in a new light.

Simon Wales, Chief Executive of Stowe House said: “We are very pleased to host this thought-provoking artwork by Luke Jerram in the unique setting of the Marble Saloon at Stowe House. We hope that visitors of all ages will experience Gaia in our historic house, and we are offering extended opening hours to ensure that Gaia can be viewed during day and night conditions.”

Luke added: “Gaia combines the architecture of the venue, the sculpture of the Earth and a surround sound composition. I’m excited for the artwork to be presented in the Marble Saloon as it will provide a unique setting whereby visitors can reflect on the majesty of our planet, its rich history and how we can protect its future.”